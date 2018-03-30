Hip hop legend MC Lyte and other acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows. Here is the rundown:
- Chris Brown, H.E.R. and others, July 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Sept. 6, Fox Theatre
- G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Super Jam with Post Malone, 21 Savage, Remy Ma and others, June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- The Rock and Roll Express Tour with 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Soul Asylum, July 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson "Twins of Evil" tour, July 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lanco, June 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tickets on sale today
- The Wailers, July 11, the Ready Room
- Ani DiFranco, June 9, the Pageant
- MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, May 11, Ballpark Village
- Cracker, June 2, Delmar Hall
- Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, May 13, Event Center at River City Casino
- Deon Cole, May 25-27, Helium Comedy Club
- Lee DeWyze, May 3, the Monocle
- An Evening with Ween, June 2, the Pageant, sold out
- Moneybagg Yo, April 27, Pop's, sold out
- Ken Page, April 4-5, Ferring Jazz Bistro.