Hip hop legend MC Lyte and other acts coming to St. Louis

Posted 2:06 pm, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:55AM, March 30, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows. Here is the rundown:

  • Chris Brown, H.E.R. and others, July 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Sept. 6, Fox Theatre
  • G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Super Jam with Post Malone, 21 Savage, Remy Ma and others, June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • The Rock and Roll Express Tour with 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Soul Asylum, July 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson "Twins of Evil" tour, July 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lanco, June 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tickets on sale today
  • The Wailers, July 11, the Ready Room
  • Ani DiFranco, June 9, the Pageant
  • MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, May 11, Ballpark Village
  • Cracker, June 2, Delmar Hall
  • Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, May 13, Event Center at River City Casino
  • Deon Cole, May 25-27, Helium Comedy Club
  • Lee DeWyze, May 3, the Monocle
  • An Evening with Ween, June 2, the Pageant, sold out
  • Moneybagg Yo, April 27, Pop's, sold out
  • Ken Page, April 4-5, Ferring Jazz Bistro.