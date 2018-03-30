How to start your own backyard chicken flock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Everybody loves chickens, whether for the eggs or as backyard pets.

If you are thinking about having your own backyard chickens and if your neighborhood allows for it, you need to know a few things.

Dr. Patrick Biggs, a poultry nutritionist with Purina joins us to talk about why people keep backyard chickens and what you need to have chickens of your own.

Purina holds "Flock Talk" events where first-time chicken owners can learn about the basics for getting started, raising chickens for eggs, coop tips, creating a feeding program, kids and chickens and much more. Attendees will also receive a free "My first year with chickens" week-by-week flock guide and Purina® Flock Strong coupon books to help feed your flock as they grow.

Attendees can also enjoy chicken-themed games and contests.

To learn tips for starting a backyard flock, visit www.PurinaMills.com/Chick-Strong or connect with other flock raisers on Facebook or Pinterest.