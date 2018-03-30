Hunt for a Cure has 80,000 hidden eggs, benefits children with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Hop to it! There are eggs to be found!

Saturday, March 31 is the annual Hunt for a Cure at Queeny Park.

Debbie Kersting is here to convince you and your family to clean out Queeny.

Hunt for a Cure is the largest family spring egg hunt in Missouri with 80,000 eggs filled by local senior centers. In 2017, Hunt for a Cure had 7,000 children and their families in attendance.

Local radio stations and Children's Hospital families partake in this fun-filled event. This is a day out of the hospital for children who are well enough to attend the event and has become an annual tradition for many of the patient families.

Attendees can also enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and more!

Admission $12 per family. All money raised stays local to find cures for little ones who suffer from leukemia and lymphoma.

Attend Hunt For The Cure Saturday rain or shine at Queeny Park, 500 Weidman Road in Ballwin.

Registration opens at 10 a.m., Bunny arrives via the Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital helicopter at 10:30 a.m. and Bunny Trail times begin:

10:55 a.m. ages 0-1

11:10 a.m. ages 2-3

11:25 a.m. ages 4-5

11:40 a.m. ages 6-7

11:55 a.m. ages 8-12

For more details and to register online, go to www.LLS.org/Gateway.