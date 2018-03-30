Kansas City and St. Louis go to war in hilarious Reddit thread

Posted 9:26 am, March 30, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a war of words going on right now about Kansas City and St. Louis in a Reddit discussion board. People are roasting the Missouri cities after someone posted this question to the entire online community, “What is the worst state in the United States and why?

The responses on a thread titled, “Missouri would probably be the worst if it weren’t for barbeque and St. Louis” range from hilarious to downright discouraging and sad.

Here are some selected excerpts from the boisterous battle.  You can read the entire unedited discussion here.

Comment from discussion Imcpherson’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion RrustyShackleford’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion Unkleruckus86’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion Im18fuckmyass’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion angstyteenpoetry’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion jdmgf5’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion jdmgf5’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion bilgewax’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion jasonchristopher’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion hockeyplaya9810’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion sleepymoose88’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion The_Fad’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion HorseNspaghettiPizza’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion FatAngryDrunk’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion MHolly81’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion LadySilvie’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion InsaneLeader13’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion Gravy_greg’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion TheRagingGhetto’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion aerobat97’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion Aceofspade159’s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

Comment from discussion Error404-‘s comment from discussion "What is the worst state in the United States and why?".

The lively discussion inspired this image:

View post on imgur.com