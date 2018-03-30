Kansas City and St. Louis go to war in hilarious Reddit thread

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a war of words going on right now about Kansas City and St. Louis in a Reddit discussion board. People are roasting the Missouri cities after someone posted this question to the entire online community, “What is the worst state in the United States and why?”

The responses on a thread titled, “Missouri would probably be the worst if it weren’t for barbeque and St. Louis” range from hilarious to downright discouraging and sad.

Here are some selected excerpts from the boisterous battle. You can read the entire unedited discussion here.

The lively discussion inspired this image: