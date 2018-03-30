× Man airlifted to St. Louis after I-55 crash near Hamel, Illinois

HAMEL, IL – One man is in a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries following a late morning crash on a stretch of I-55, all too familiar for accidents.

An ambulance spokesman says it happened on the interstate near Hamel. We’re told it was an older man behind the wheel of a car which rear-ended a semi, driving at interstate speeds. It took about 40 minutes for fire crews to get the man out. He was airlifted to St. Louis for treatment

This is in the same construction zone which has been the site of several fatal accidents in recent months.