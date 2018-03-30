× Prior felon charged with 2 January robberies, attempted robbery in March

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A young felon well-known to Metro East Police and Circuit Judge Zina Cruse is back in the St. Clair County Jail Friday morning, March 30.

Preston Q. Young, 23, of East St. Louis is charged with robbing an elderly man on Gerald Lane during a January home invasion plus the strong-armed robbery of a woman at the Fairview Heights Metrolink station, also in January.

Young is also charged with an attempted robbery in Washington Park on March 10, in which Young was shot by his victim.

Young has a list of prior felonies dating back to 2013. Bond is set at $145 thousand.