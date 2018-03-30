× Rolla man arrested for illegal possession of explosive

ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old for illegal possession of an explosive device.

According to a spokesperson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, the incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. on March 29 in Edgar Springs. A deputy conducted a routine traffic stop of a motorcyclist because of an equipment violation.

While talking with the driver, the deputy discovered an explosive device hidden in a box attached to the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s department contacted the Explosives Ordinance Unit from Fort Leonard Wood and the bomb squad from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to safely remove the device. The FBI was notified and responded to the area.

The motorcyclist, Christopher Leach, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession, transportation, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon. He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.