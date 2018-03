Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Short bursts or long continuous periods of exercise: Which is healthier and better for your heart?

Dr. Elie Azrak, SSM Health DePaul Hospital cardiologist is here to answer.

Exercise guidelines typically recommend at least 10-minute bursts of moderate exercise or 5 to 7 minutes of vigorous exercise can help your heart health and overall fitness.

But a new study shows that even shorter bursts of exercise can be beneficial.