STL Moms: 6 tips to prevent childhood obesity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Childhood obesity is a growing epidemic as our kids get bigger and bigger; so, how can parents help their children stay healthy.

Registered nurse and founder of Camp Jump Start Jen Huelsing joins us this morning with 6 steps parents can take to help their overweight child:

1) Eat less fast food and start sending a lunch to school.

2) We need to eat fruit again. Now, people only eat 11 pounds of produce per year; previously, people ate 131 pounds of produce per year.

3) Cereal is not dinner; Huelsing explains why eating cereal is so bad for kids.

4) Make your home a safe zone and re-set your kitchen—no junk food in the house!

5) Form a community: Get everyone involved. Families must all do this together!

6) Set limits on screen time; kids must disconnect from electronics to re-connect with people. It's time for kids to play outside again, meet at the park and go to camp.

For more information, visit www.CampJumpStart.com or www.LivingWellVillage.com.