7-year-old shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A 7-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 3100 block of California. Police say the child was shot in the head.

Firefighters tell FOX 2 that the child was barely conscious and breathing when they arrived on the scene.

Police say that homicide detectives are working on this case. The specific circumstances surrounding this shooting are not known at this time.

More details will be added as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.