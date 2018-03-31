× Cespedes HR, Mets top Cards 6-2 for 1st 2-0 start since 2013

NEW YORK (AP) _ Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud homered, Todd Frazier drove in three runs and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Saturday.

Jacob DeGrom pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Mets, under new manager Mickey Callaway, opened at 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

After batting cleanup on opening day, Mets leadoff hitter Asdrubal Cabrera doubled in the first on a full-count pitch from Michael Wacha. Cespedes walked and Jay Bruce grounded into a forceout.

Frazier doubled into the left-field corner, with a hustling Bruce beating the throw without a slide.

D’Arnaud homered in the fourth and Cespedes made it 4-1 with a drive in the fifth. Cabrera addedan RBI double in the eighth.

DeGrom (1-0) struck out five of the first nine Cardinals he faced. He fanned seven in 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits.

Matt Carpenter homered for the St. Louis in the eighth. Jeurys Familia got the last four outs for his first save.

Wacha (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 4 2/3 frames, walking two and hitting a batter.

Jose Martinez had an RBI single for the Cardinals and is 5 for 7 this season.

Down by three runs, St. Louis threatened with back-to-back singles to lead off the seventh. After Kolten Wong grounded out against Robert Gsellman, reliever Anthony Swarzak retired pinch-hitter Greg Garcia and Dexter Fowler to strand both runners.

Frazier had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Brett Cecil (strained left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL. The veteran reliever threw 10 pitches on opening day, retiring one batter and allowing a hit. LHP Ryan Sherriff was called up from Triple-A Memphis and gave up one run while getting one out. … RHP Luke Gregerson (strained left hamstring) has continued throwing and keeping his arm in shape, general manager John Mozeliak said. … RHP Adam Wainwright (strained left hamstring) is progressing well, per Mozeliak.

Mets: Swarzak was removed in the eighth inning with a sore left oblique. . OF Brandon Nimmo was not in the starting lineup despite reaching base four times on Thursday. With a flyball pitcher on the mound in deGrom, Callaway opted for former Gold Glove winner Juan Lagares (2 for 4) in center field.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA in 2017) starts Sunday’s series finale against LHP Steven Matz (2-7, 6.08 ERA).