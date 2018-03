Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's egg-hunting season and Central County Fire and Rescue has a new event perfect for you and your family.

Captain David Maupin and Firefighter Matthew Conoyer join us with the Easter Bunny to talk about CCFR's inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on March 31.

With 6,000 eggs, face painting and balloon animals, this community event is fun for the whole family.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place March 31 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Lutheran High School, 5100 Mexico Rd.