× Lawyer on familiar ground in Sacramento police shooting

Attorney Benjamin Crump has stood in Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and now Sacramento alongside grieving relatives of unarmed black men who were killed by police.

With each death, the Tallahassee, Florida, attorney has helped lead community demands against a legal system that some believe is blind and deaf to blacks seeking justice.

With Crump leading the way, Trayvon Martin’s parents settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against a homeowners association in Florida, where Martin was killed by a white neighborhood watch captain.

The lawyer also helped Michael Brown’s family reach a financial settlement with the city of Ferguson, Missouri, after Brown was slain by a white police officer.

Crump now represents the family of 22-year-old Stephon Clark who was killed March 18 by Sacramento police. He says they will fight until justice is done.