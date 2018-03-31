Local arts group hosts dinner auction fundraiser, showcases talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Enjoy local talent, bid on one-of-a-kind items and help out a local arts group at a fundraising event coming up in April.

Judi Bruce and Cindy Logan from the Raintree Arts Council join us to talk about the fundraiser for their group.

Raintree Arts Council offers programming in theatre, music, visual arts and literature to bring arts to audiences that otherwise wouldn’t have access.

The Encore fundraiser, a Motown-themed dinner and silent auction, will showcase local talent and offer some unique items for guests to bid on, including a storyboard from AMC’s critically acclaimed "Breaking Bad," along with one-of-a-kind items from Broadway’s "Les Miserables," "Phantom of the Opera," "Miss Saigon," "The Producers" and more.

Funds raised by the event will enable the group to continue offering programs and buy a new roof for the groups headquarters, The Apple Shed.

Encore will take place at The Apple Shed, 702 S. 2nd St. in Clarksville, Missouri.

The event will be held Saturday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Auction items will be available for online bidding and donations are also accepted at Facebook.com/RaintreeArts.

For more information, visit RaintreeArtsCouncil.org.