× Missing Byrnes Mill man’s body found in River

BYRNES MILL, Mo. – Byrnes Mill Police Lieutenant, Roger Ide, confirms that the body of 42-year-old Gabe Keller was located this morning in the Big River, not far from his home in Byrnes Mill Farms Mobile Park.

Keller’s younger sibling was among several people searching for him in a wooded area when he spotted his brother in the water.

Lieutenant Ide says the water was about 3 feet deep but the temperature was a frigid 49.4 degrees.

Keller, who was autistic, was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. It appears to be an accidental death as there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will schedule an autopsy.