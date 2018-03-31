St. Charles police investigating bank robbery

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police in St. Charles are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 10:45 am.

Police say an African-American female wearing a Nike jacket, St. Louis Cardinals shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and glasses passed a note to a teller at First State Bank on North Fifth.

The teller gave the woman an undisclosed amount money.

The suspect fled the bank on foot.

If you have seen this woman or have information related to this bank robbery please call the

the St. Charles City Police Department at (636) 949-3300.