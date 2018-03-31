The Thread – Hoppy Easter!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Easter weekend and The Thread is looking for a hoppin’ good time, and they’ve found it on Route 66 in Staunton, IL at Henry’s Rabbit Ranch. You’ll meet Hubert, Phoenix and some road-ready rabbits as well! Along the way, Tim introduces you to Amber and Matthew who are embracing the community of Union, Missouri through a coffee house. Learn how a local St. Louis ministry is serving those who served time by giving them the gift of community. See how one woman is using her experience of homelessness to help others in a similar situation. All that, plus Tim takes a ride on a rabbit! What? Tune in for the fun, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.