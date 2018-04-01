Arts Pop: Non-traditional casting in plays and musicals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The smash-hit musical "Hamilton" is about to begin its run at the Fox Theatre . The show features a diverse cast, with actors of color portraying some of America's most historical, and white, persons. This is a practice known as non-traditional casting, or casting without consideration of an actor's ethnicity or skin color when filling a role.

Another example will be seen in Sunday's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" on NBC, where John Legend stars in the role of Jesus. St. Louis' Stray Dog Theatre is about to do its own "Superstar" production and the role of Jesus will also be played by a black actor, Omega Jones.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Theatre Critic Judith Newmark is taking a look at the practice locally and how non-traditional casting has become much more traditional. You'll find much more in Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.