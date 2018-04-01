× Lowly Coyotes Surprise Blues 5-0

The Blues playoff push hit a major speed bump on Saturday night, losing to the last place Coyotes 5-0 in Arizona. Five different Coyotes scored goals, while their goaltender, Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots the Blues fired at him to get his third shutout of the season. Arizona, sitting in last place in the Pacific Division, derailed the Blues playoff push. The Blues had gained at least one point in their last seven games to put themselves into a playoff spot. St. Louis still holds the final spot in the playoffs with four games remaining in the regular season. They hold a tie breaker over the Avalanche, both teams sitting with 92 points.

The Blues will have two home games and two road games next week as the regular season wraps up next Saturday, April 7th.