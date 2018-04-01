Post-Scripts: The forecast and Missouri Gov. Greitens privacy case

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts hosts Mike Colombo and Christopher Ave were joined by Post-Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch discussed the week that was in Washington involving President Trump.

Jefferson City Bureau Chief Kurt Erickson joined the show to discuss new developments in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Fox 2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti took part in the third segment to inform us about the wet stretch of weather we’ve had.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s Trending Topics.