× TSA agents discover suspicious laptop at Mid America Airport; bomb squad investigates

MASCOUTAH, IL – TSA screeners discovered a laptop with suspicious wires in it while screening passengers on an Allegiant Airlines flight for Florida at Mid America Airport Sunday afternoon. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that the bomb squad is at the airport to assess the situation.

Police say the incident happened at around 2pm Sunday. The carry-on item has been secured and passengers were removed from the boarding area and taken to another part of the terminal.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad unit was contacted to inspect the laptop. They will determine what, if anything, needs to be done.

It appears that this incident has delayed all inbound and outbound flights at the airport.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.