You Paid For It: Bel Ridge impeachment

BEL RIDGE, MO - Aldermen in the north St. Louis County community of Bel Ridge didn't want to just leave it up to voters this Tuesday to decide the fate of Alderwoman Wilma Abernathy. They've set the wheels in motion to try to impeach her.

Elliott Davis sat down with Abernathy, who has the backing of a lot of citizens. She says things turned south for her when she sided with citizens who worked to bring in the Missouri Attorney General to force the city to turn over evidence of misdeeds.

Abernathy has been on the Board of Aldermen for 25 years says she's never run into anything like this. She and citizens are taking issue with a number of actions by the Board of Aldermen, including giving the Mayor a big raise in a closed session. Residents say they didn't even learn of the deal until after the Attorney General stepped in.

Abernathy says she's all in favor of the intervention by the Attorney General’s Office. She's up for re-election this Tuesday.