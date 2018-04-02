April showers are here; know your flood zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The drought ended with this latest rain, but the rain continues. Do you know your zone? Is your home protected?

The Metropolitan Sewer District's Sean Hadley joins us to explain their latest campaign for people to learn about flood insurance and find out what level of flood zone they live in.

Overland flooding can occur anywhere, even in areas where there are no nearby waterways. Excessive rain falls in a short timeframe can quickly cause creeks, streams, and drainage ways to overflow and cause a building or home to flood.

Floods are the most common and most costly natural disaster. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is reminding residents in its service area of the impacts of flooding with its annual Know Your Zone initiative to increase overall flood zone awareness.

For more information go to KnowYourZone.org. If you would like to view St. Louis County flood zones go to maps.stlouisco.com/propertyview.