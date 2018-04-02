× Belleville Fire Department acquires new fire investigation dog

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Fire Department will soon welcome an adorable new rookie to the staff.

“Sadie,” a golden retriever, is in the midst of completing her training in the field of “accelerant detection” in New Hampshire and will relocate to Belleville in the very near future with her handler, Firefighter Jeff Fabrizio.

Sadie is stepping in for canine helper “Chewy,” who is retiring this weekend.

According to FEMA, an accelerant detection canine is capable of sniffing and locating small traces of liquid accelerants that might have been used to start a fire.