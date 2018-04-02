× Cardinals launch Fan Music Contest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you love music and you love the Cardinals, here’s your chance to create a one-of-a-kind piece of music inspired by your favorite baseball team.

The St. Louis Cardinals have launched the “Cardinals Fan Music Contest,” a first-of-its-kind competition between fans who want to share their love for the Cardinals through song.

The contest asks fans to write and perform an original piece of any genre that celebrates the St. Louis Cardinals.

The winner of the contest will receive an expenses-paid trip to Nashville to record the song at the Shoe Box Studios. The Cardinals will also produce a music video of the work to share with Cardinals Nation.

Participants must submit a link to audio or video of their piece via the contest submission form on cardinals.com/MusicContest. Songs must be five minutes or shorter. Submissions are due by Friday, June 22.

Also on the website, fans can find other Cardinals-inspired music and more information about the contest.