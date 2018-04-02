Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…APRIL 3, 2018

A cold front pressing over the region on Tuesday…scattered showers and some storms along and ahead of the front…a few storms could go strong…warmest part of the day will be around noon…low 60’s…then falling thru the 50’s and into the 40’s going into the mid and later afternoon hours…also expect gusty winds. Clearing skies Tuesday night and very windy…could see a few gusts 35 to 40 m.p.h. Wednesday is a quiet day…the sun is back…out one day a week we get sunshine…chilly in the 40’s