× Former Vice President Joe Biden’s tour coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, MO — Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to St. Louis as part of his 30-city “American Promise” tour. He will be speaking at the Peabody Opera House on June 14, 2018. The tour was just expanded to include nine new cities, including St. Louis.

So far Biden’s tour has stopped in five cities. He has discussed the big moments in his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges.

Guest moderators have included: Tom Brokaw, Jenna Bush Hager, Stephen Colbert, Melinda Gates, Dr. Atul Gawande, John Green, Jon Meacham, Wes Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ambassador Samantha Power, Al Roker, George Saunders, Aaron Sorkin, Jesmyn Ward, Elaine Welteroth, and Constance Wu.

Tickets for the American Promise Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 6 at 10:00am. Presales where applicable begin Tuesday, April 3 at 10:00am local time. A full list of tour dates is available at JoeBidenBook.com.

NEW DATES: American Promise Tour

6/4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

6/5 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater

6/6 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

6/7 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

6/8 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

6/10 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House

6/13 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

6/14 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

6/15 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

PREVIOUS DATES:

11/13 – New York, NY – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center Academy of Music

11/17 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

11/18 – Miami, FL – Miami Book Festival

11/19 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center