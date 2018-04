× Hackers steal credit card info from 5 million Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor shoppers

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hackers have targeted two high-end retailers… Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor. More than five million debit and credit cards may be at risk.

The department store chains say the breach compromised shoppers’ personal and financial information. Hackers started selling information on the stolen cards last week.

The breach apparently happened last May.