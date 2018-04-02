Improve your financial literacy with these tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Do you understand compound interest? Most people don't. Understanding it is just one of the ways to increase your financial literacy.

Financial literacy allows people to make informed financial choices regarding saving, housing, education, budgeting, and their careers. However, because it is not a required part of high school or college curriculums, there is a shortage of basic financial knowledge.

Financial expert Peter Lazaroff from Plancorp joins us to give you some ideas on how to improve your own financial knowledge.

