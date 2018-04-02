× Metro holding meeting to consider new bus routes

ST. LOUIS, MO — A proposed revamping of Metro bus routes could mean big changes coming for riders. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Metro is drafting a new plan to increase frequency and reduce wait times on its 12 most popular routes.

The agency wants to hear from you at a series of public open houses starting Tuesday. Metro staffers will be on hand to answer questions and explain maps.

The first meeting is at the North Hanley Transit Center from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.