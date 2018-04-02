× Midwest economy: March state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.

Here are the state-by-state results for March:

Arkansas: The March overall index for Arkansas fell to 53.7 from February’s 55.4. Component of the index were new orders at 57.3, production or sales at 59.8, delivery lead time at 50.3, inventories at 51.1 and employment at 50.1. “In 2017 Arkansas ranked 36th in the nation, and sixth in the nine-state region, in terms of the export of goods,” Goss said. “These exports supported approximately 45,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, in Arkansas.”

Iowa: Iowa’s overall index jumped to 64.7 in March from 59.4 in February. Index components were new orders at 69.0, production or sales at 70.2, delivery lead time at 62.2 employment at 60.4, and inventories at 61.6. In 2017 Iowa ranked 27th in the nation, and third in the nine-state region, in exports. “These exports supported approximately 92,500 jobs, directly and indirectly, in the state,” Goss said.

Kansas: The overall March index for Kansas advanced to 63.8 from February’s 62.4. Index components were new orders at 68.1, production or sales at 69.3, delivery lead time at 61.2, employment at 59.6 and inventories at 60.8. Kansas ranked 30th in the nation last year, and fourth in the nine-state region, in exports. “These exports supported approximately 79,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, in the state,” Goss said.

Minnesota: Minnesota’s overall index rose to 61.0 last month from 57.6 in February. Index components were new orders at 65.1, production or sales at 66.7, delivery lead time at 58.2, inventories at 58.1 and employment at 57.0. In 2017 Minnesota ranked 23rd in the nation, and first in the nine-state region, in exports. The exports supported about 144,500 jobs in the state, directly and indirectly, Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri climbed to 63.2 in March from 58.0 in February. Index components were new orders at 67.5, production or sales at 68.8, delivery lead time at 60.6, inventories at 60.2 and employment at 59.1. Last year Missouri ranked 26th in the nation, and second in the nine-state region, in exports. The exports directly and indirectlysupported around 99,000 jobs, he said.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index jumped to 63.4 last month from 58.3 in February. Index components were new orders at 68.2, production or sales at 68.8, delivery lead time at 60.7, inventories at 60.3 and employment at 59.1. “In 2017 Nebraska ranked 34th in the nation, and fifth in the nine-state region, in terms of the export of goods,” Goss said. The exports supported about 50,500 jobs, directly and indirectly, in the state.

North Dakota: The overall North Dakota index sank below growth neutral last month. It slumped to a regional low of 42.5 in March from 53.3 in February. Index components were new orders at 45.3, production or sales at 49.1, delivery lead time at 38.2, employment at 39.7 and inventories at 40.4. In 2017, North Dakota ranked 38th in the nation, and eighth in the nine-state region, in exports. The state’s new export orders index for March of 53.4 “indicates that North Dakota exports remain solid,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s overall index hit 62.4 in March, compared with 60.5 in February. Index components were new orders at 66.6, production or sales at 68.0, delivery lead time at 59.7, inventories at 59.5 and employment at 58.3. Oklahoma ranked 37th in the nation, and seventh in the nine-state region, for exports last year. The exports supported directly and indirectly supported about 39,000 jobs in the state. The state’s new export orders index for March of 64.8 indicates “that Oklahoma exports remain solid,” he said.

South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota rocketed to a regional high 67.4 in March from 56.6 in February. Index components were new orders at 71.9, production or sales at 72.7, delivery lead time at 65.1, inventories at 64.2 and employment at 62.9. “In 2017 South Dakota ranked 49th in the nation, and ninth in the nine-state region, in terms of the export of goods,” Goss said. The exports supported around 9,500 state jobs, directly and indiectly. “The state’s new export orders for March of 70.6 indicate that South Dakota exports remain very strong,” he said.