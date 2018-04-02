× Missouri pays nearly $600,000 in sexual harassment case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The state of Missouri has paid out nearly $600,000 to a female corrections officer to settle another sexual harassment lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cites a report issued by the Missouri attorney general’s office showing that Michelle Findley received a check for $294,500 in February, and her attorney was paid $291,443.

Findley’s 2016 lawsuit accused male co-workers of using sexually derogatory terms toward her and showing photos of a penis.

After filing suit, she was stabbed by a person in a mask in the parking lot of the Kansas City facility where she worked. She transferred to another prison.

Lawsuits against the state cost at least $23 million last year. Sixteen of the 45 biggest payouts related to employment discrimination, and six of those involved Missouri Department of Corrections workers.

