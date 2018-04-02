× Missouri’s Attorney General opens probe into Facebook’s data usage

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri’s Attorney General Josh Hawley wants to know just how much of your data Facebook has shared.

Bloomberg news reports Hawley is asking Facebook to disclose every time its shared user data with a political campaign or political action committee.

The action comes on the heels of revelations about the Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm, associated with Trump’s presidential campaign, gained access to about 50 million Facebook users.

Facebook’s deadline to produce the information is May 29th.