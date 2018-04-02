MoDOT shares time-lapse video of historic Poplar bridge slide

Posted 10:12 am, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16AM, April 2, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — A time-lapse video of this weekend’s historic bridge slide has been posted to Twitter.  MoDOT says the nine-foot slide of a section of the Poplar Street Bridge was a success. Workers finished the project about 9pm Sunday.

Engineers lifted the four eastbound lanes and slid them nine feet to the south in order to make room for a fifth lane.

You still might want to consider an alternate route for your commute Monday. MoDOT officials say there’s only one eastbound lane open this morning.

 