ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Meet Balthasar, the perfect addition to your family!

He is a 3-year-old terrier mix and weighs 61 pounds. He loves affection and playing and walks well on a leash. He is new to the Metro East Humane Society, but they believe he would do well with other dogs.

He loves meeting new people and would love to meet you and your family!

Visit Balthasar at the Metro East Humane Society, located at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.