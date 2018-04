Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO — Police need help to identify a woman who they believe robbed a bank.

They say she held up the First State Bank on North 5th street Saturday morning. There are no reports of injuries during the robbery but police say she did get away with some cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing a Nike jacket, Cardinals shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles Police.