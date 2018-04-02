Severe weather likely Monday night and Tuesday southeast of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A wintry day in St. Louis Monday, cloudy and cold. But we'll see a dramatic change Monday night as Spring returns for a short visit. It's all thanks to a warm front that will lift through the region tonight, bringing a surge of warmer air and the potential for severe thunderstorms, especially after Midnight. The main risk will be large hail. While not for everyone, the chance will exist through most of the FOX 2 viewing area.

Tuesday, a strong cold front will sweep across the region during the day bringing a fast-moving line of storms. These storms will be near St. Louis around midday or early afternoon and then spread into southern Illinois shortly thereafter. These storms will be capable of strong winds, some hail and an outside chance of a quick spin-up tornado within the line. The greatest risk for severe weather will be east of I-57 in Illinois. There is still enough of a risk back toward St. Louis for us to keep a close eye on how things pull together Tuesday morning.

Things quickly turn colder again Tuesday night with gusty northwest winds.

Meteorologist Dave Murray says that we will likely have dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday. The Cardinals home opener okay but chilly. More rain and possible snow Friday. Spring continues to struggle.