WashU Quiz Bowl team heads to Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Washington University Quiz Bowl team are headed to Chicago for the National Academic Quiz Tournament Quiz Bowl.

Captain of the team Charles Hang and freshman member Amanda Arbuckle talk about the upcoming competition.

Quiz bowl is a fast-paced buzzer competition in which teams of four compete to answer questions that require deep knowledge on subjects.

The team will go to Chicago in a couple of weeks to compete against 67 other teams in a battle of smarts on literature, science, current events and pop culture.

The NAQT Quiz Bowl will take place on Saturday, April 14, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Hotel in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.NAQT.com.