Woman charged after man shot in head while friends played with loaded guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston woman is behind bars and her friend is on life support after police say they were playing with guns Sunday morning in southeast Houston.

Cassandra Nickcole Damper, 25, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to KIAH.

Officers were called out to a shooting at the Valero gas station on Almeda Road near Southmore Boulevard around 2: 25 a.m.

Investigators said Damper, the victim and a second man were checking out each others' guns when she accidentally fired, striking the victim in the head as he sat in the driver's seat.

"The disturbance appears to be kids playing with guns," HPD Det. John Roberts said.

Damper and the second man were detained for questioning, during which their hands were bagged so investigators could test for gunshot residue. Police said Damper tried to destroy evidence by wiping off any gunshot residue that may have been present.

She was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition.