World Autism Day: Show your support at Mers Goodwill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're looking for a bargain, Mers Goodwill encourages you to stop by and do some shopping. And when you shop at Mers Goodwill, it helps the employees, many of whom have autism.

Monday, April 2, is World Autism Day so coordinator of autism services at Mers Goodwill Jen Glassmeyer joins us to talk about how the store helps its employees with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Mers Goodwill focuses on employment and independence by developing work appropriate soft skills, broadening community social integration abilities, coaching and post-employment services.

When shoppers purchase donated goods, they are helping Goodwill work toward achieving its mission: Changing lives through the power of work.

For more information, visit www.MersGoodwill.org or call 314-241-3464.