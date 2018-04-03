× Bel-Ridge mayor defeated in re-election bid

Our You Paid For It Team has an update on a story we’ve been following for the last few months. A north St. Louis County mayor who was the subject of a controversial pay raise has been voted out of office by residents.

We’re talking about Bel-Ridge, where citizens raised concerns about a recent closed session vote to grant the raise for Rachel White, who claimed that she deserved the increase because she was doing the work of city employees who had left the job.

Wilma Abernathy, a long time Bel-Ridge Alderman who joined the citizen crusade against the raise and believes she was targeted for impeachment because of it, was re-elected Tuesday.