Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…APRIL 4, 2018
That was a wild ride on Tuesday…today…its all about sunshine…partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy and chilly…temps still well below average for this time of year…48 for the high…should be in the mid 60’s.
Increasing clouds on Thursday…58 for the high…Opening night forecast…lots of clouds…temps dropping out of the 50’s and into the 40’s during the game. right now thinking any showers hold off until after the game. On Friday…clouds with a mix of rain and wet snow…Very cold for early April….40 for the high on Friday