Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…APRIL 4, 2018

That was a wild ride on Tuesday…today…its all about sunshine…partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy and chilly…temps still well below average for this time of year…48 for the high…should be in the mid 60’s.

