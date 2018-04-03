Election results – Missouri 2018 municipal elections

Missouri voters will have a chance to decide on more than 500 municipal races in Tuesday’s (April 3) election including mayors, aldermen, and city council members. Few races have generated as much interest as the Parkway School Board election has.

Voters will select from five candidates: Amy Bonnett, a retired accountant, mother and community volunteer; Matthew Schindler, Executive Director of Gateway Greening; attorney Kevin Seltzer; Jonathan Taylor, Production control and planning manager for RK Stratman Inc.; and Jeanie Ames, a wife, mother and former third-grade teacher.

Ames started getting attention ahead of the election after making comments on her Twitter page that were perceived as anti-Islamic. Later, she retweeted an article calling a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting a crisis actor.

When Fox 2 spoke to Ames at an open forum during the campaign, the “common-sense conservative” said her comments were being taken out of context.

Most recently, the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis held a forum to give voters a chance to meet some of the candidates running for the Parkway Board of Education. Four candidates participated in the forum, including Ames.

She addressed the controversy by saying, “I am not a xenophobic, homophobic, anti-Islam, anti-Semitic racist.”

