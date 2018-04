Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three Lindenwood Students are about to encounter the challenge of a lifetime. They have to travel from Budapest to Amsterdam in one week, only using Red Bull as currency. It's called the "Can You Make It Challenge."

The race begins April 10th at 12pm, and ends April 18th. You can watch the journey through the Red Bull "Can You Make It" Facebook page.