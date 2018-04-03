Man shot in stomach while fixing a tire in Kinloch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINLOCH, MO - A man was shot while changing a tire near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Oak Ridge Tuesday morning.

A man was changing the tire on his Cadillac on Oakridge Avenue when a man in a van pulled over to help. A suspect in a third vehicle drove up and opened fire on the Good Samaritan from the van. He was shot in the stomach. The suspect sped off in a vehicle that may be blue in color.

The Good Samaritan has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not clear at this time.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine why someone fired at the two men fixing a flat tire.