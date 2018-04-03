‘Metro Reimagined’ overhaul to headline public transit meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Metro is starting a series of public meetings to lay out a plan that will overhaul public transit around the St. Louis area. People can not only learn more about the plan known as "Metro Reimagined" but they can also ask questions and give feedback on the proposal.

Last week Metro workers were handing out brochures to riders talking about the new plan. Metro Reimagined is designed to enhance the transit system and develop a new service plan aimed at improving customer service, increasing access to destinations and addressing future transportation needs.

Specifically, the plan calls for more frequent bus service on Metro's high volume routes including it's 12 most popular routes along with an easier to understand network to provide riders with faster, more direct trips. There is also a push for more technology, inlcuding text messaging and email service, where customers can directly contact metro public safety and get rider alerts. The plan also talks about shuttles and on-demand services.

Meetings:

Tuesday, April 3 | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North Hanley Transit Center

4300 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley, MO 63121

Wednesday, April 4 | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ballas Transit Center

790 S. New Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63141

Thursday, April 5 | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North County Transit Center

3140 Pershall Road, Ferguson, MO 63136

Tuesday, April 10 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

3113 Gasconade Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Wednesday, April 11 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Affton White-Rodgers Community Center

9801 MacKenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123

Tuesday, April 17 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Louis Public Library, Central Library

1301 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Public Hearings

Wednesday, April 18 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Louis City Municipal Court Building

1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Thursday, April 19 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Louis City Municipal Court Building

1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103