Missouri audit finds overpayments to unemployed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A state audit has found $2 million in potential inaccuracies in Missouri’s financial reports of its unemployment insurance program.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office on Tuesday released a report of the audit. It points to a new, $40 million tracking system as the root of several financial reporting problems. Her office says the system was not fully developed or tested before it was put into place.

As a result, the audit shows the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations made at least $134,000 in overpayments to unemployed people. In a response included in the audit, the agency agreed with that finding and said it would address it. The agency generally pushed back on the auditor’s description of reporting issues as material weaknesses.

The audit covers July 2016 to June 2017.