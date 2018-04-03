× MoDOT closing two eastbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer

ST. LOUIS – Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close two eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Vandeventer on Wednesday.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m., crews will close the two right lanes at Vandeventer, as well as the ramp from Boyle to eastbound I-64.

The lane closures are necessary to make temporary repairs to the road surface on the bridge over Vandeventer.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route for their morning commute. The lane closure will last as long as it takes to complete the work, meaning the afternoon rush hour could be affected too.