× Money-Saver: NutriBullet price dramatically drops on Macy’s website

ST. LOUIS, MO — This is a great deal to help you get the most out of your food. The NutriBullet drops from $90 dollars to $47.99 at Macy’s online. The price drops once you add it to your cart.

The NutriBullet is a blender, juicer and processor in one. It helps cuts through thick skins, tough stems and other nutrient-rich foods. It also gets great reviews.

Add any beauty item and get free shipping.