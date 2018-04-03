Mysterious pickle jar keeps popping up on a ramp to I-270

DES PERES, MO — Hundreds of people are following a Facebook page dedicated to a mysterious pickle jar that has been spotted on the ramp to northbound I-270 from Manchester near West County Center. The jar has been appearing on the ramp intermittently over the last few years.

It isn’t clear who is placing the pickles on the ramp or what their motives are. The one thing we do know is that someone has consistently been placing them there since around 2012.

The “Team Pickle” Facebook group’s about section states:

“They have survived snowmageddon, construction and protesters. There has got to be a story behind these pickles and inquiring minds want to know.”

Reddit user Deinos_Mousike wrote this message to St. Louis in a follow-up post:

“If you read my previous post you’ll see that the jar is gone sometimes, then it comes back. We as a city should come together and figure out why the jar keeps on appearing. I think this could be a pivotal moment in the city/county merger if we approach this correctly and come together.”

Do you know the story behind the pickles? Send your news tips here: ktvinews@tvstl.com.

Here are a few photos from the “Team Pickle (Des Peres, MO)” Facebook group: